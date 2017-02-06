Newswise — HOUSTON – (Feb. 6, 2017) – Two faculty members from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) have been elected to The University of Texas Kenneth I. Shine., M.D., Academy of Health Science Education.



The new Shine Academy members from UTHealth are Susan Tortolero Emery, Ph.D., senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and Research Services at UTHealth School of Public Health; and Manickam Kumaravel, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging and Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

“These world-class scholars make the greatest impact on the future of health care by training the next generation of outstanding talent,” said Ray Greenberg, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice chancellor for health affairs at The University of Texas System. “They represent the best and brightest of teaching excellence and are exemplary leaders in their fields.”

Emery holds the Allan King Professorship in Public Health. She was also the longtime director of the Center for Health Promotion and Prevention Research at the School of Public Health. Her research interests include adolescent sexual and reproductive health and she was a principal developer of a sexual health education curriculum called It's Your Game...Keep it Real.

Kumaravel is the program director of the Sports, Orthopedics and Emergency Imaging Fellowship and leads the musculoskeletal imaging program at McGovern Medical School. His clinical interests include using musculoskeletal imaging to diagnose and treat orthopedic and sports injuries. He is also studying how plasma-rich platelet therapy can be used to treat acute injuries in elite athletes and in chronic hip degeneration.

The Shine Academy is an organization of distinguished scholars recognized for their teaching excellence and commitment to the enhancement of health science education. Members must be outstanding teachers in the UT health science system in categories such as direct teaching, curriculum development, instructional design or redesign, assessment of learner performance, counseling and mentorship, educational administration and leadership, and educational scholarship and research. The organization elects 12 new members each year.

Since 2005, more than 100 UT System educators have been inducted into the prestigious academy. Members represent a diverse group of educators from the many disciplines in health science education who fulfill the strict criteria set by the academy. Nominations for membership in the academy may come from the president, dean or vice-dean and the faculty senate at each of the six health institutions in the UT System.

The Shine Academy is named after Kenneth I. Shine, M.D., former UT System executive vice chancellor for health affairs, who retired from his post in 2013. Shine, who also served as interim chancellor for the UT System in 2008, was a formidable champion of many UT-led enhancements in health care education and research.

The 2017 Shine Academy inductees will be recognized during the organization’s annual conference, held Feb. 16-17 in Austin.