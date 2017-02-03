Introducing the Sepsis and Shock Response Team, and other care-improving research outcomes

While Mayo Clinic has long been a participant in the Surviving Sepsis Campaign program, reviewing hospital records through a quality improvement lens revealed some areas for intervention. The team used the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) Tool and other quality improvement methods to review current practices. They then developed interventions that led to a more reliable application of all appropriate elements of the Surviving Sepsis Campaign bundles.

Fewer hours of sleep can mean less sexual satisfaction for older women

Sexual satisfaction and a good night’s sleep may be closely related for post-menopausal women, a new Mayo Clinic study suggests. Researchers looked at data from more than 90,000 women ages 50 to 79, and found that women who sleep less than seven to eight hours a night were less likely to be satisfied with their sex lives as compared to women who sleep longer. Insomnia and other sleep issues also contribute to less sexual satisfaction, the study said.

Mayo Clinic researchers find mental activities may protect against mild cognitive impairment

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that engaging in mentally stimulating activities, even late in life, may protect against new-onset mild cognitive impairment, which is the intermediate stage between normal cognitive aging and dementia. The study found that cognitively normal people 70 or older who engaged in computer use, craft activities, social activities and playing games had a decreased risk of developing mild cognitive impairment. The results are published in the Jan. 30 edition of JAMA Neurology.

Researchers examine millennial generation’s learning preferences in medical education

Researchers assessed the education methods preferred by the generation that makes up the highest population of medical learners. Published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, the study focuses on competency-based medical education, which consists of milestones and entrustable professional activities. Though attempts have been challenged in the past, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada have successfully introduced competency-based medical education to their respective institutions recently. The study notes that this change in attitude coincided with the increased presence of millennial medical students in the classroom.

