 
Return to Article List

Experts on Bioethics and Policy Available for Comment

Article ID: 668913

Released: 6-Feb-2017 11:45 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Johns Hopkins University

    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH

  • Credit: Johns Hopkins University

    Nancy Kass, Sc.D

  • Credit: Johns Hopkins University

    Travis Rieder, PhD

  • Credit: Johns Hopkins University

    Yoram Unguru, MD

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Biotech, Government/Law, Healthcare, Local - Maryland
KEYWORDS
  • Berman Institute, Bioethics, Experts, Trump, Policy,
  • Health Policy
  • + Show More

    • Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics scholars work in many areas of bioethics that relate to actions taken by the new Trump administration. Below are experts available to journalists. Please contact media relations officer Leah Ramsay to schedule an interview: Lramsay@jhu.edu, 202-642-9640.


    Jeffrey Kahn, Ph.D., M.P.H.
    Director, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Topics: Affordable Care Act, public health policy, science policy

    Past commentary:

    The Supreme Court’s decision “moves us closer to satisfying what I see as the moral imperative to provide access to health care for all,” says Jeffrey Kahn, Ph.D., M.P.H. Medical Ethics Advisor

    Nancy Kass, Sc.D.
    Deputy Director for Public Health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Topics: Vaccine policy, the “Common Rule” for human subjects research, public health policy

    Past commentary:

    “I understand why vaccination sounds scary, but the good news is we have millions of children who have been vaccinated in the United States and globally that demonstrate that it’s a safe thing to do. The only logical reason that parents wouldn’t get their kids vaccinated is if they can bank on the fact that everyone else is going to get vaccinated. It’s sort of like saying I don’t want to pay taxes, but society will still work OK, as long as everybody else pays theirs.” MSNBC

    Travis Rieder, PhD
    Scholar, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Topics: Climate change

    Past commentary:
    “Dear Mr. Trump: Climate Policy Puts Lives in Your Hands,” The Conversation

    “Should We Be Having Kids in the Age of Climate Change?,” All Things Considered

    Leonard Rubenstein, J.D., L.L.M.
    Scholar, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Topics: Refugee policy, Affordable Care Act, torture of prisoners/detainees

    Past commentary:

    Organizer, faculty letter to President Trump

    On the ACA: “[W]hile a victory for expanded coverage and the individual mandate, the Supreme Court’s decision reveals how far we are from a just health care system.” Bioethics Bulletin


    Yoram Unguru, M.D.
    Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
    Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Herman and Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai

    Topics: FDA/drug policy, “right to try” laws, drug shortages

    Past commentary:

    “‘Right to Try’ Laws Are Compassionate, but Misguided,” The Conversation

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!