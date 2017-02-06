Experts on Bioethics and Policy Available for Comment
Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics scholars work in many areas of bioethics that relate to actions taken by the new Trump administration. Below are experts available to journalists. Please contact media relations officer Leah Ramsay to schedule an interview: Lramsay@jhu.edu, 202-642-9640.
Jeffrey Kahn, Ph.D., M.P.H.
Director, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Topics: Affordable Care Act, public health policy, science policy
Past commentary:
The Supreme Court’s decision “moves us closer to satisfying what I see as the moral imperative to provide access to health care for all,” says Jeffrey Kahn, Ph.D., M.P.H. Medical Ethics Advisor
Nancy Kass, Sc.D.
Deputy Director for Public Health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Topics: Vaccine policy, the “Common Rule” for human subjects research, public health policy
Past commentary:
“I understand why vaccination sounds scary, but the good news is we have millions of children who have been vaccinated in the United States and globally that demonstrate that it’s a safe thing to do. The only logical reason that parents wouldn’t get their kids vaccinated is if they can bank on the fact that everyone else is going to get vaccinated. It’s sort of like saying I don’t want to pay taxes, but society will still work OK, as long as everybody else pays theirs.” MSNBC
Travis Rieder, PhD
Scholar, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Topics: Climate change
Past commentary:
“Dear Mr. Trump: Climate Policy Puts Lives in Your Hands,” The Conversation
“Should We Be Having Kids in the Age of Climate Change?,” All Things Considered
Leonard Rubenstein, J.D., L.L.M.
Scholar, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Topics: Refugee policy, Affordable Care Act, torture of prisoners/detainees
Past commentary:
Organizer, faculty letter to President Trump
On the ACA: “[W]hile a victory for expanded coverage and the individual mandate, the Supreme Court’s decision reveals how far we are from a just health care system.” Bioethics Bulletin
Yoram Unguru, M.D.
Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Herman and Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai
Topics: FDA/drug policy, “right to try” laws, drug shortages
Past commentary:
“‘Right to Try’ Laws Are Compassionate, but Misguided,” The Conversation