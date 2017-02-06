CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE

Feb. 6, 2017



H1-B visa overhaul robs US of future tech leaders

Greg Morrisett, dean of Cornell University’s Computing and Information Science, says Trump’s immigration policies hinder high-skilled workers’ entry into the country and will affect creation of future STEM jobs.



Bio: http://www.cs.cornell.edu/~jgm/



Morrisett says:



“Steve Jobs’s father immigrated from Syria. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, immigrated from India. Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder, immigrated from the Soviet Union.



“The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics predicts that over 70 percent of the jobs that will be created in STEM fields between now and 2020 will be in the tech industry. Immigrants are often the leaders if not the founders of the companies that provide these jobs.



“For American technology to be successful, it must appeal to the entire world. In particular, the markets in China and India are so big, that to remain competitive, in everything from cell phones to social media to robots, companies must cater to those markets, as well as America.”



