DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2017

Article ID: 668936

Released: 6-Feb-2017 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Homeland Security's Science & Technology Directorate

    • Newswise — WASHINGTON— The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will exhibit and demonstrate 12 mature cyber security technology solutions ready for pilot deployment and commercialization at RSA 2017 cybersecurity conference, February 14-16, in San Francisco. Market-ready technology is essential to combat constantly evolving cyber threats. To ensure our nation has a strong cyber defense, S&T’s Cyber Security Division (CSD) works to find and develop technology that can bring game-changing impacts to cybersecurity end-users across the U.S. government, private sector and international partners.

    Key S&T staff and partners will be on hand at RSA to provide insight about these and other innovative, government-funded cybersecurity technologies:
    • AS-Rank—A tool that ranks Autonomous Systems and organizations in support of internet security, stability, situational awareness and resilience.
    • CHARIOT—A tool that filters open-source social media to eliminate topics irrelevant to cybersecurity analysts.
    • CodeDNA—A scalable, shareable technology that facilitates community-based defense against malware attacks.
    • DDNR—A set of machine-learning algorithms designed to detect system patterns that deviate from normal operation and to respond appropriately.
    • ImmuneSoft—A hybrid static and runtime approach to detecting and healing vulnerabilities in embedded systems.
    • Internet Atlas—A geographic representation of the physical Internet, including nodes, conduits/links and relevant metadata.
    • QUASAR—A threat intelligence and decision support platform that provides cyber defense planners visualization and quantitative analytics to determine the security impact of deploying defenses.
    • REDUCE—A toolset that allows cybersecurity analysts to rapidly discover relationships between malware samples, extract temporal threat intelligence and develop actionable signatures for known and emerging threats.
    • REnigma—A tool that reverse engineers malware.
    • SilentAlarm—An inference-based technology for detecting abnormal network traffic that depends on dynamic network behavior knowledge.
    • Virtual Mobile Infrastructure—A secure platform that provides no data at rest on mobile devices, enabling secure access from any device to applications and enterprise data running in a data center or cloud environment.
    • ZeroPoint—A platform that provides highly effective, high-throughput, next-generation detection and diagnostics of exploit payloads embedded in documents distributed via email and the web.

    February 14-16, 2017

    10 AM – 6 PM PT The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate
    February 14 – 15 Cyber Security Division will exhibit and demonstrate 12 mature cyber
    technology solutions ready for pilot deployment and commercialization at
    10 AM-5 PM PT RSA 2017
    February 16
    Moscone Center
    South Expo Hall, Booth S2533
    747 Howard Street
    San Francisco, CA 94103

    Visit S&T's booth and tour the entire exhibit hall by registering for a complimentary exhibits-only pass and entering the special S&T guest code: XE7DHSCTCH.

    ###

