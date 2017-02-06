Newswise — WASHINGTON— The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will exhibit and demonstrate 12 mature cyber security technology solutions ready for pilot deployment and commercialization at RSA 2017 cybersecurity conference, February 14-16, in San Francisco. Market-ready technology is essential to combat constantly evolving cyber threats. To ensure our nation has a strong cyber defense, S&T’s Cyber Security Division (CSD) works to find and develop technology that can bring game-changing impacts to cybersecurity end-users across the U.S. government, private sector and international partners.

Key S&T staff and partners will be on hand at RSA to provide insight about these and other innovative, government-funded cybersecurity technologies:

• AS-Rank—A tool that ranks Autonomous Systems and organizations in support of internet security, stability, situational awareness and resilience.

• CHARIOT—A tool that filters open-source social media to eliminate topics irrelevant to cybersecurity analysts.

• CodeDNA—A scalable, shareable technology that facilitates community-based defense against malware attacks.

• DDNR—A set of machine-learning algorithms designed to detect system patterns that deviate from normal operation and to respond appropriately.

• ImmuneSoft—A hybrid static and runtime approach to detecting and healing vulnerabilities in embedded systems.

• Internet Atlas—A geographic representation of the physical Internet, including nodes, conduits/links and relevant metadata.

• QUASAR—A threat intelligence and decision support platform that provides cyber defense planners visualization and quantitative analytics to determine the security impact of deploying defenses.

• REDUCE—A toolset that allows cybersecurity analysts to rapidly discover relationships between malware samples, extract temporal threat intelligence and develop actionable signatures for known and emerging threats.

• REnigma—A tool that reverse engineers malware.

• SilentAlarm—An inference-based technology for detecting abnormal network traffic that depends on dynamic network behavior knowledge.

• Virtual Mobile Infrastructure—A secure platform that provides no data at rest on mobile devices, enabling secure access from any device to applications and enterprise data running in a data center or cloud environment.

• ZeroPoint—A platform that provides highly effective, high-throughput, next-generation detection and diagnostics of exploit payloads embedded in documents distributed via email and the web.

February 14-16, 2017

10 AM – 6 PM PT The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate

February 14 – 15 Cyber Security Division will exhibit and demonstrate 12 mature cyber

technology solutions ready for pilot deployment and commercialization at

10 AM-5 PM PT RSA 2017

February 16

Moscone Center

South Expo Hall, Booth S2533

747 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Visit S&T's booth and tour the entire exhibit hall by registering for a complimentary exhibits-only pass

