Newswise — On Saturday, Feb. 4 a next-generation 7T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine was installed at USC Stevens Hall, home to the USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute. To accommodate the machine’s magnet, which weighs 22 tons (roughly the equivalent of 30 elephants), a crane carefully lowered the magnet through a hatch in the imaging room roof. This is the only 7T MRI machine of its kind in North America, and the only version of this machine worldwide that was installed for investigational research. With it, scientists can capture enhanced images of brain structure and function, allowing for cutting-edge science in healthy subjects as well as those suffering from a variety of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, autism, and epilepsy research.

For additional images, visit keck.usc.edu.