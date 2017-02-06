Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center returns to Southern California this month with its Making Cancer History® Seminar, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane.

Experts on the program include:

•Ronald DePinho, M.D., president, discussing MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer through initiatives such as the Moon Shots Program™, a comprehensive effort to reduce cancer deaths and transform care

•Christopher Logothetis, M.D., chair, Genitourinary Medical Oncology, presenting advances of the Prostate Cancer Moon Shot™, a key component of the Moon Shots Program



•Jim Ray, Ph.D., head of research, Neurodegeneration Consortium (NDC), Institute for Applied Cancer Science, sharing efforts to develop more effective treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases through the NDC, a collaboration of MD Anderson, Baylor College of Medicine and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

“We look forward to bringing our Making Cancer History Seminar back to our friends in the Palm Springs area and sharing some of the exciting research and clinical advances that have developed with their support over the past year,” said DePinho.

Admission is free to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited and advance registration is required at events@mdanderson.org or 866-262-9029, option 6.

More than 1.2 million people, including more than 12,300 California residents, have sought care at MD Anderson since the institution began seeing patients in 1944. More than 750 California physicians belong to the MD Anderson Alumni and Faculty Association. The MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors, a volunteer board that provides leadership and support, includes six members from California.

In August 2016, MD Anderson announced a partnership with Scripps Health in San Diego to create Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. As a partner member of MD Anderson Cancer Network®, Scripps MD Anderson will be fully integrated with MD Anderson so that patients there benefit from the same full range of multidisciplinary care options available in Houston, including access to ongoing cancer research and select clinical trials. Jointly overseen by leaders from both organizations, Scripps MD Anderson will offer patients the highest level of care close to home, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, pathology, laboratory and diagnostic imaging, and clinical and support services. Additionally, MD Anderson will provide opinions for diagnosis and treatment through joint tumor boards.

About the Making Cancer History® Seminar

MD Anderson’s series of educational seminars started in Aspen, Colorado, in 1999. Since then, the institution has used this vehicle to spread knowledge and awareness to various cities including Palm Beach, Sarasota, Las Vegas, Indian Wells, Austin and San Antonio.

