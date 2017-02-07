Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, February 7, 2017 – ProMedica, an Ohio-based health system, and Paramount Health Care, a health insurance provider affiliated with ProMedica, are collaborating with American Well, a leading telehealth company, to offer live video medical visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ProMedica OnDemand connects patients and families with healthcare providers through computers, tablets and smartphones via the ProMedica OnDemand mobile application or website. Medical experts can treat patients for a variety of non-emergency conditions such as colds, flu, bronchitis, sore throats, ear aches, eye infections, sinus and respiratory infections, and more. The service launched in February.

“Between work and family, it can be challenging for patients to schedule office visits,” said Daniel Cassavar, MD, president of ProMedica Physicians. “ProMedica OnDemand is a convenient and affordable way for patients to get the medical care they need at a time and location that is most convenient for them. To help facilitate continuity of care, visit notes can be shared with the patient’s primary care provider with their consent.”

ProMedica OnDemand costs $49 or less per visit and accepts all major credit cards. The benefit option is available to Paramount commercial members. They pay the same office visit copay for the video-based service.

“We’re excited to offer telehealth services to our members,” said Jack Randolph, president of Paramount. “ProMedica OnDemand is one more way we are going above and beyond to improve health and well-being.”

Telehealth is one of the fastest growing areas of health care. According to IHS Markit, the number of patients using telehealth globally will increase to 7 million by 2018, up from less than 350,000 in 2013. Additionally, an American Well Telehealth Index 2017 Consumer Survey found 65 percent of consumers would see their primary care provider over video.

For years, ProMedica has offered specialty telehealth services such as ProMedica Stroke Network, which allows stroke specialists at ProMedica Toledo Hospital to consult on stroke patients at rural and suburban hospitals and ProMedica Home Health Care, which lets nurses remotely monitor patients in their home after a hospitalization. This collaboration will expand ProMedica’s existing telehealth capabilities by allowing patients to receive care at any location they choose.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside ProMedica – helping them to extend their reach by bringing care to the homes of the nearly five million people they serve,” said Danielle Russella, president, customer solutions, American Well. “This is just the beginning of an exciting partnership. We have the opportunity to use innovative technology to improve the health and well-being of ProMedica’s patients and their families through the convenience of online care.”

