Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (February 7, 2017) — Dr. David Carr-Locke has been recruited as clinical director of the Center for Advanced Digestive Care (CADC) at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he will be reporting to the Executive Directors. He has also been appointed as a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Carr-Locke joins the institutions from Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, New York where he was chief of the Division of Digestive Diseases and associate chair of the Department of Medicine. He was formerly director of endoscopy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

For more than 40 years, Dr. Carr-Locke has been a national and international leader in the field of therapeutic endoscopy. His research focuses on the role of gastrointestinal endoscopy in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal, pancreatic and biliary disease. Working with physician and industry partners, he creates and improves endoscopic devices and accessories to provide minimally invasive and micro-invasive treatment methods.

In his new role, Dr. Carr-Locke oversees the development and implementation of the CADC’s services, which range from screening colonoscopies in healthy patients to complex endoscopic procedures and surgery. The CADC’s future location will be in the new David H. Koch Center, set to open on York Avenue between 68th and 69th Streets in 2018. His focus is to make procedures less invasive compared with the open surgery of the past, and bring together all of the disciplines that treat GI diseases – endoscopy, gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary surgery, nutrition, pathology and radiology – into one centralized location.

“Dr. Carr-Locke is an esteemed physician and expert whose commitment to treating gastrointestinal diseases has been instrumental in provided minimally invasive options for disease management,” said Dr. David E. Cohen, chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. “We are very excited to welcome him to NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. He will play a vital part in advancing the CADC’s mission to provide world-class digestive care.”

“I am delighted to be joining two world-renowned institutions committed to providing the best possible care for patients,” Dr. Carr-Locke said. “My mission is to change the way digestive diseases are treated, with an emphasis on greater convenience and broader expertise for patients.”

The CADC’s multidisciplinary approach allows patients to walk in, access innovative treatment and go home, often on the same day due to the center’s emphasis on minimally invasive procedures. By having GI physicians and researchers all under the same roof, the CADC is working to create therapies that will treat a wider group of patients with tailored treatments, fewer risks, shorter hospital stays and lower costs.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of the CADC,” Dr. Carr-Locke said. “We hope to expand the existing possibilities of endoscopic intervention to treat benign and malignant GI tumors, disorders of the bile duct, gallbladder and pancreas, manage metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity, and diagnose and treat more disorders of GI tract motility where muscular coordination of the GI tract has become abnormal.”

Dr. Carr-Locke received his medical degree from Cambridge University in England. He completed residencies at Kettering General Hospital and Leicester Hospitals and his senior residency at the University of Leicester, all in the U.K., with a clinical research fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. He is a past-president of the International Hepato Pancreato Biliary Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He is currently on the Governing Council of the New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

He has authored or co-authored more than 300 published papers, articles and book chapters, many of which have influenced teaching in endoscopy.

Dr. Carr-Locke has been listed in Best Doctors of New York since 2010 and on Castle Connelly’s America’s Top Doctors since 2000.

