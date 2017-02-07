Newswise — Babson College Vice Provost for Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Candy Brush has been named a Justin G. Longenecker Fellow of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

A USASBE Justin G. Longenecker Fellow is the highest recognition that the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) gives to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the development, furtherance and benefit of small and medium businesses. The USASBE Fellows Award recognizes the achievements of those men and women whose passion and burning desire for small business and entrepreneurship is reflected in their teaching, writing, research, training and public service. Since 1986, 66 distinguished educators, researchers, government officials, small business advocates and trade association leaders have been selected as USASBE Fellows.

“The Justin G. Longenecker Fellows truly is the cream-of-the-crop of USASBE. Within the Longenecker membership are USASBE Past-Presidents, our most brilliant faculty and researchers. The fellows are household names in entrepreneurship education. I couldn’t be more proud of Candy. She truly has earned this honor”, said Patrick Snyder, USASBE Executive Director.

“There is no one more deserving of this recognition. Candy has made such a huge impact on the entrepreneurship field, especially with her pioneering work on women-owned businesses. USASBE is lucky to have her as a Fellow,” said Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and USASBE President Heidi Neck.

“This honor signals what those of us who know Candy have known for a long time, namely, that she is a quintessential scholar in all of its meaning. Of course she is recognized around the globe as a trailblazing researcher on women’s entrepreneurship. However this honor from USASBE is an acknowledgement of her world class skills as an educator in the classroom and developer of entrepreneurship programs as well,” said Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and Entrepreneurship Division Chair Andrew Corbett.

Brush joins Babson entrepreneurship faculty colleagues Heidi Neck and Patricia Greene as Longenecker Fellows.

Vice Provost Brush

Dr. Candida Brush is a full professor, holder of the Franklin W. Olin Chair in Entrepreneurship, and serves as the Vice Provost of Global Entrepreneurial Leadership. She holds an honorary doctorate in Business and Economics from Jonkoping University, Sweden, and is a visiting adjunct at the Nord University, Bodo Graduate School of Business in Bodo, Norway.

USASBE

USASBE is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice.

The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship® (USASBE) is the largest independent, professional, academic organization in the world dedicated to advancing the discipline of entrepreneurship. With over 1000 members from universities and colleges, for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the public sector, USASBE is a diverse mix of professionals that share a common commitment to fostering entrepreneurial attitudes and behaviors.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds​​​​​​​​​​®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value. ​​​​​​​​​​​​Visit www.babson.edu