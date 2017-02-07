 
UNH Education Professor Available for Comment on Betsy DeVos Confirmation Hearings

Education, U.S. Politics

Durham N.H. - A professor of education at the University of New Hampshire is available to comment on the confirmation hearings of Betsy DeVos. Todd DeMitchell, professor of education, can discuss school choice, special needs education, and the hearings in general.

DeMitchell can be reached at
Todd.DeMitchell@unh.edu and 603-862-5043.

DeMitchell holds the position of the John and H. Irene Peters Professor of Education. Before becoming a faculty member at UNH, DeMitchell worked in the public school system for 18 years, serving as an elementary school teacher, principal (K-8), director of personnel and labor relations, and as a superintendent (K-8). At UNH he has served as the associate chair and chair of the education department.

UNH has a satellite uplink TV studio and an ISDN radio line for interviews.

