Newswise — The 26th Annual Health Care Forecast Conference titled, “Health Politics and Policies Under a New President,” will take place February 23-24 at the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center of the National Academies of Sciences & Engineering at 100 Academy Drive, Irvine, CA 92617. The conference is hosted by the Center for Health Care Management and Policy (CHCMP) at the UCI Paul Merage School of Business. Tickets are $795.00 per person. For registration details and a full agenda go to merage.uci.edu/go/hcc.

Leading authorities and prominent keynote speakers, including Norm Ornstein, PhD, television news commentator and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, will share inside-the-beltway insights on the outlook for health care in the nation. Presentations will address politics and policies underway amidst the ongoing challenges and continued debate in Congress over the Affordable Care Act.

Other key speakers include:

• James E. Glassman, PhD, senior economist and managing director for JP Morgan Chase & Co, who will provide a U.S. economic forecast.

• A panel addressing the outlook for federal health legislation, from both Democratic and Republic perspectives, including: Joseph R. Antos, PhD, Wilson H. Taylor Scholar, American Enterprise Institute; Wendell Primus, PhD, senior policy advisor on Health for Minority House Leader Nancy Pelosi; Dean A. Rosen, JD, a partner at Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen Bingel &Thomas; and, Meena Seshamani, MD, PhD, the director of Clinical Performance Improvement for MedStar Health.

• A panel discussing the California state budget and the outlook on health care will include: Margaret Tatar, managing principal for Health Management Associates; Lance Lang, MD, chief medical officer for Covered California, Dan Walters, a reporter with the Sacramento Bee, and David Fields, executive vice president for Blue Shield.

The Health Care Forecast Conference is a leading national forum for discussion amongst government and business leaders, and academics on the economic and political issues that influence the health care industry. Attendees include physicians and other health care professionals; presidents, CEOs, trustees and senior management from provider and insurer organizations; senior executives in pharmaceutical, medical device and other health care organizations who define strategy and policy; employers and government officials who define and implement health policy. For more information contact mwong@uci.edu.

About The Center for Health Care Management and Policy

The Center for Health Care Management and Policy at The Paul Merage School of Business advances knowledge through research and education while providing forums for dialogue on crucial challenges and concerns facing the nation’s health care system today. This interdisciplinary research institute brings together health care scholars, policy experts, and industry professionals to share vital information and a range of perspectives on such fundamental issues as quality of care, cost, and access.

About The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine

The Paul Merage School of Business offers four dynamic MBA programs, a Master of Professional Accountancy – plus PhD and undergraduate business degrees – that deliver its thematic approach to business education: sustainable growth through strategic innovation. It graduates leaders with the exceptional ability to help grow their organizations through analytical decision-making, innovation and collaborative execution. In-class and on-site experiences with real-world business problems give students the edge needed to help companies compete in today’s global economy. To learn more, visit: merage.uci.edu.

###

Editor’s Note: Live streaming of the entire conference will be available free of charge for the media. If interested, please contact awarde@uci.edu for login instructions.