What: Implications of Executive Action on Immigration, a panel discussion featuring Tulane University scholars on immigration, constitutional and international law. They will discuss the impact and implications of President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order temporarily barring U.S. entry to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The panel will be live streamed at http://tulane.edu/implications-executive-action-immigration-live-stream

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (CST)

Where: Tulane Law School, Room 110, 6329 Freret St.

Who:

• Moderator: Laila Hlass, a leading expert on immigration and refugee law who joined Tulane Law in 2017 after directing Boston University School of Law’s Immigrants’ Rights Clinic.

• Adjunct professor Kathleen Gasparian, who teaches Tulane’s immigration law course and represents individuals through her immigration law firm in New Orleans.

• Kali Jones, a U.S. State Department Diplomat in Residence at Tulane who is deeply familiar with the visa process through her 15 years in the Foreign Service.

• Professor Stephen Griffin, an authority on constitutional law and presidential powers.

• Professor Adeno Addis, an expert in international human rights and international relations.

More: The discussion is sponsored by Tulane Law School and the International Law Society.