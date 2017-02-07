Newswise — La Jolla, Calif., February 13, 2017 (embargoed until 8:00 a.m. PST) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) has named Andrea Davidson as the new vice president of philanthropy.

In her new position, Davidson will be responsible for providing overall direction for advancing the Institute’s philanthropy goals and initiatives. She will oversee philanthropy operations, fundraising activities and develop and steward strategic donor relationships and alliances.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced and strategic development expert like Andrea join the Institute,” says Perry Nisen, CEO of SBP. “She understands the philanthropic community, and we are confident she will have a tremendous impact on the organization.”

Davidson joins SBP from UC San Diego, where she most recently led the development team in raising $119 million in the 2015-2016 campaign. She began her career at UC San Diego in 2005 as an associate director of development. She worked as director of development for the Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center before becoming senior director of development for the Rady School of Management. She was promoted to executive director of development in 2013, overseeing the fundraising teams for the Rady School of Management, Arts and Humanities, the School of Global Policy and Strategy and the library. Since July of 2015, she served as interim associate vice chancellor of university development and worked with a fundraising team that spanned the general campus and Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Davidson received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University Pomona and a master’s in Business Administration/Marketing and International Management from Loyola Marymount University.

