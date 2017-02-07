Newswise — (Kansas City, MO – February 1, 2017): The Vasculitis Foundation announced today that the 2017 International Vasculitis Symposium will take place from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, 8535 West Higgins Road in Chicago, Illinois.

“Our symposiums provide vasculitis patients, their families, members of the medical community, and others with the opportunity to meet in person, share information and build supportive relationships,” said Joyce Kullman, executive director of the Vasculitis Foundation.

She believes that “this year’s symposium is going to be the best yet. We’ve combined the feedback from our 2010, 2013 and 2015 symposiums—as well as from our past three years of regional conferences—to provide attendees with what we expect will be an incredible experience, including sessions that address topics that are most important to them.”

Breakout sessions will focus on specific diseases, caregiving, fertility, and other topics, while other sessions will provide updates regarding small, medium and large vessel vasculitis.

Other session titles include Nerve Involvement in Vasculitis; Nutrition, Exercise and Fatigue; Organizing Your Medical Team; Pain Management in Vasculitis; Practicing Mindful Awareness; Introducing the Northwestern University Chicago Vasculitis Center; and Wellness: Creating a Positive Lifestyle.

In addition, attendees will receive updates regarding advances funded by the Vasculitis Foundation, as well as news from the Vasculitis Patient-Powered Research Network (V-PPRN) and a look at what lies ahead for vasculitis patients.

The registration fee for the symposium—$200 for Vasculitis Foundation members and $230 for non-members—includes meals, educational materials, session handouts, admittance to educational sessions and the exhibit area, refreshment breaks and a commemorative 2017 Symposium t-shirt.

Pre-registration is required. All those planning to attend are asked to contact the Vasculitis Foundation via www.vasculitisfoundation.org or 1-800-277-9474 to confirm their membership status and pre-register by Saturday, June 17.

Hotel Accommodations

The Chicago Marriott O’Hare is conveniently located just three miles from O’Hare International Airport.

A block of rooms has been made available during June 21–26 for Symposium attendees, Room Rate is $119 per night, plus taxes. All wishing to reserve rooms are part of the room block must do so via the hotel’s website or by calling 773-693-4444 before May 31.

For information about vasculitis and the Vasculitis Foundation please visit www.vasculitisfoundation.org.

