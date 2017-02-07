 
Worlds Imagined: The Maps of Imaginary Places Collection

Texas A&M University Libraries to Exhibit New Fantasy Collection

  Texas A&M University

Arts and Entertainment, Gaming
KEYWORDS
  Westeros, Middle-earth, Tolkien, George R. R. Martin, Science Fiction,
  Fantasy, Books, Movies, Video Games, Game of Thrones
    • Newswise — Authors who create elaborate fantasy worlds, like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth and George R.R. Martin’s Westeros, often provide maps to guide readers through these imaginary lands. Texas A&M University’s Cushing Memorial Library and Archives invites visitors to explore fantasy maps with the new exhibit, Worlds Imagined: The Maps of Imaginary Places Collection.

    The exhibit will open Friday (Feb. 10) and run through Oct. 10.

    An opening lecture and reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 9) will feature Priscilla Spencer, a renowned fantasy cartographer, writer and producer. Three of her own maps, Kingdom of the Westlands (2016), The Realm of Alera and the Barbarian Lands (2015), and Yggdrasil and Nine Realms of the Norse (2012), are included within the exhibition. The opening lecture event and reception will be open to the public.

