Newswise — Authors who create elaborate fantasy worlds, like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth and George R.R. Martin’s Westeros, often provide maps to guide readers through these imaginary lands. Texas A&M University’s Cushing Memorial Library and Archives invites visitors to explore fantasy maps with the new exhibit, Worlds Imagined: The Maps of Imaginary Places Collection.

The exhibit will open Friday (Feb. 10) and run through Oct. 10.

An opening lecture and reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 9) will feature Priscilla Spencer, a renowned fantasy cartographer, writer and producer. Three of her own maps, Kingdom of the Westlands (2016), The Realm of Alera and the Barbarian Lands (2015), and Yggdrasil and Nine Realms of the Norse (2012), are included within the exhibition. The opening lecture event and reception will be open to the public.

