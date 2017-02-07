Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., February 7, 2017 — Today, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) applauds the introduction of the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2017 by Representatives David Joyce (R-OH), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Doris Matsui (D-CA), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Patrick Meehan (R-PA), and Kathy Castor (D-FL). For over 50 years, Title VIII programs have helped provide a direct response to the call for nursing services across America. This legislation would reauthorize the Nursing Workforce Development Programs (Title VIII of the Public Health Service Act) through Fiscal Year 2022 and aligns them with current trends in the profession.



"AACN commends the bipartisan efforts of our champions in the House to advance this legislation," said Dr. Juliann Sebastian, Chair of the AACN Board of Directors. "Title VIII programs safeguard the public and ensure that nurses are available in areas of the country where they are needed most, including rural and underserved communities. This bill is critical to ensuring that the nation sustains an adequate nursing workforce and provides opportunities for nurses to advance through the educational pipeline."



"Nurses are not only the largest segment of the healthcare workforce, but they are also the heart of it," said Representative Joyce. "As the husband of a nurse I've seen first-hand the critical role nurses play in their patients' and patients' families' lives. They treat individuals across the entire lifespan and advocate on their behalf. This bill recognizes the significant contributions of this wonderful profession in improving healthcare delivery."



The Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act made significant progress with overwhelming bipartisan support during the 114th Congress. AACN and the Nursing Community, a coalition of 63 national nursing organizations, of which AACN is a member, fully support this bill. "More than ever, it is essential that patients' needs are met with high-quality nursing care," said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to collaborating with our Congressional champions to see the successful passage of this legislation in the 115th Congress."



