Newswise — The third annual, “Road to Reinvention: Leadership in the Digital Age,” conference, hosted by the Center for Digital Transformation (CDT) at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business, will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center, 100 Academy in Irvine, California.

With an agenda designed for senior executives and board members, the conference will examine how businesses are reinventing their business models to address digital transformation and the leadership changes and transformative technologies executives are embracing to ensure the future of their organizations.

“Through research we are conducting here at the Center for Digital Transformation, we have identified that it is not enough to invest in digital initiatives alone. To embrace digital transformation fully requires a comprehensive effort to operate as a digital company. It demands leadership from the top; a commitment to building a digital enterprise; business model innovation and, a new talent pool,” said Vijay Gurbaxani, founding director of the CDT and Taco Bell Professor of Business and Computer Science at the Merage School.

The 2017 Road to Reinvention conference will explore critical issues that senior executives must consider in 2017 as they lead their company’s reinvention journey. The program will feature keynote presentations, one-on-one interviews, and panel discussions with experienced executives including:

• David Baga, Chief Business Officer, Lyft

• Craig Boundy, CEO, Experian

• Mic Bowman, Principal Engineer, Intel

• Michael Chui, Partner, McKinsey Global Institute

• Doug Dooley, Venture Capitalist, Venrock

• Thomas Gewecke, CDO & EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Warner Bros

• Martin Giles, Partner, Wing Venture Capital and Senior Industry Fellow, Center for Digital Transformation

• Vijay Gurbaxani, Founding Director, Center for Digital Transformation

• Paddy Hannon, Chief Technology Officer, Edmunds.com

• David Karpook, Strategic Business Consultant, Planon Software

• Bill Maurer, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Director, Institute for Money, Technology and Financial Inclusion

• Mike McNamara, CIO, Target

• Julie Merges, Chief People Officer, Edmunds.com

• Raj Minhas, VP and Director, Xerox PARC's Interaction and Analytics Lab

• Mark Moore, Assistant General Counsel, Silicon Valley Bank

• Jody Mulkey, CTO, Ticketmaster

• Tingting Nian, Assistant Professor, UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business

• Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Corporate and Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America

• Eugene Park, Chief Product Officer, Edmunds.com

• Andy Policano, Dean's Leadership Circle Professor and Board Director for Rockwell Collins and Badger Meter

• Philip Potloff, Chief Digital Officer, Edmunds.com

• Dan Rabinovitsj, COO, Ruckus Wireless Business Unit, Brocade

• Basit Sheikh, Vice President, Emerging Technology Group, Capital Group

• Willy Shih, former President, Consumer Digital Business, Kodak and current Robert and Jane Cizik Professor at the Harvard Business School

• Gregory Spierkel, former CEO, Ingram Micro and Board Director for PACCAR, MGM Resorts International, and Schneider-Electric

• Allen Webb, Editor-in-Chief, The McKinsey Quarterly

Structured as a one-day executive forum, the Road to Reinvention will provide participants with new knowledge, contrasting viewpoints and actionable insights from peers who are building and reinventing organizations to succeed in the digital economy. The conference sessions will highlight the specific challenges that companies face on the road to reinvention: how technology is changing competition; new business models; the business impact of the Internet of Things; the role of the CEO and Boards in leading digital transformation; navigating amidst constant change; and providing a view into the future.

The 2017 Road to Reinvention conference is made possible by generous sponsors including: Brocade (Platinum Sponsor); Cognizant, Technossus and Trace3 (Gold Sponsors); Accenture, Avanade, Avasant, Experian, Hitachi Consulting, Innominds, Liferay, Slalom, Telogis and UPS (Silver Sponsors). McKinsey & Company is the exclusive knowledge partner for the event.

Seating is limited. To register, visit: centerfordigitaltransformation.org, contact Megan Marburger at megan.marburger@uci.edu or call 949.824.1323. Register by February 24th and receive the early bird rate of $395. Register together with a colleague and pay $300 per person. Beginning Saturday, February 25th, the regular rate of $595 will apply.



About the Center for Digital Transformation

The Center for Digital Transformation works to advance the competitiveness and productivity of businesses in the digital economy. Guided by a distinguished and talented external advisory board, we provide executives with a better understanding of the dynamics of the digital revolution and what these forces mean for industries and organizations.

About The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine

The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that graduate business leaders with the exceptional ability to help grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to consistently rank among the top five to 10 percent of all AACSB-accredited programs through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu.

