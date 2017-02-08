Retailers use occasions such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day to encourage shoppers to buy gifts. In new research published in the Journal of Consumer Satisfaction, Dissatisfaction and Complaining Behavior, NYIT School of Management Associate Professor Deborah Y. Cohn describes how and why many of these gifts cause dissatisfaction rather than joy, and she is available to discuss her findings.

Cohn’s study shows that people who give bad gifts often do so intentionally, and that retailers and others can build bonds with consumers by creating positive experiences that help recipients deal with their unwanted gifts. Gift-buying in the U.S. is a billion-dollar business with implications for brands, retailers, marketers, and consumers.

Prior gift-giving research has assumed that bad gifts result from mistakes, but Cohn’s study, using in-depth interviews as well as data available via online message boards, describes five categories of intentional bad gift-giving:

Threats to Self-Concept. These gifts make the recipient feel unacceptable to the giver, such as when a mother-in-law gives a pregnancy test to a childless daughter-in-law. Cohn divides this large category into five subcategories.

To You—For Me. These gifts principally benefit the giver, often a member of the recipient’s household.

Aggression. These gifts are explicitly meant to offend and are evidence of a deteriorating relationship.

Ritual and Obligation. Bad gifts are often given out of obligation, such as for group gift-giving occasions when the giver doesn’t know who the recipient will be.

Bragging. Gifts in this category allow the giver to brag or “outgift” another.

In response to shoppers’ bad impulses, retailers can provide “gift experts” to counsel shoppers. Another way to build trust with consumer is to facilitate the donation of unwanted gifts to charity. Cohn says, “Marketers who find ways to encourage buying gifts that will not be returned or assist gift recipients in doing something positive with unwanted gifts are sure to be the winners” with shoppers and gift recipients alike.

About Expert Deborah Y. Cohn, associate professor of marketing and director of professional enrichment on NYIT’s New York campuses

Deborah Y. Cohn’s research topics include diffusion of innovation theory, green marketing strategy, consumer perceptions, and consumer gift-giving. Her research employs a variety of qualitative methods, most notably the new method of netnography. She has published in the Journal of Business Research, International Journal of Business Research, and International Journal of Internet Marketing and Advertising, among others. She also acts as a reviewer for the prestigious Journal of Business Research, and as director of professional enrichment on NYIT’s New York campuses, she provides programming that helps students prepare for their careers.

Cohn earned her Ph.D. in marketing from City University of New York in 1997 after earning an M.B.A. from NYIT (1989). Her prior academic degrees in business and interdisciplinary studies of religion reflect Cohn’s ability to strengthen existing academic programs and span multiple cultures.

Contact Cohn at 516.686.7710, dcohn02@nyit.edu.