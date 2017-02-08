 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Could You Be Having a Heart Attack? Stony Brook Expert Shares Important Early Warning Signs to Recognize

Article ID: 669081

Released: 8-Feb-2017 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Stony Brook University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health, Emergency Medicine, Heart Disease, Women's Health, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Heart Health Month, Heart Attack, Heart Attack Prevention, heart attack signs, Chest Pain,
  • Chest Pain In Women, Chest Pain Accreditation
  • + Show More

    • Pamela Kostic, RN, CCCC, Stony Brook Heart Institute Certified Cardiovascular Care Coordinator

    When we think of hearts attacks, we always associate chest pain, and for good reason, but it’s not the whole story — especially for women. While chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack, there are other, subtle symptoms that can occur hours, days, even weeks before a heart attack.

    Pamela Kostic, RN, CCCC, Stony Brook Heart Institute Certified Cardiovascular Care Coordinator, explains that a discomfort that you wouldn’t define as “pain” may be felt in other places, like the inner arm — often, but not always, the left arm — or in the jaw or teeth. It may get worse with activity and improve with rest and may come and go, increasing a bit each time it comes.

    “Symptoms may also feel like indigestion or the flu,” says Kostic, “You may feel extra tired, short of breath or sweaty. Or you may feel anxious, like something is wrong.”

    While men tend to – but, not always – feel the classic symptoms of chest pressure, squeezing or heartburn, more than 70 percent of women who have heart attacks experience unusual fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disturbance, a feeling of anxiety, indigestion or back pain as the first symptom.

    “Since 85 percent of heart damage occurs within the first two hours of a heart attack, it is critical to treat patients as fast as possible, so less heart muscle is damaged,” stresses Kostic.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!