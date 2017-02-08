Newswise — BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (SOPPS) has been granted Precandidate status for its Doctor of Pharmacy program from its accrediting body, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and can start enrolling students.

“We’re all looking forward to welcoming our inaugural class in August 2017,” said SOPPS Founding Dean Gloria Meredith. “Our students will learn from an innovative curriculum that includes a broad range of opportunities in different practice settings and through research. I’m confident this school will be a great asset for our community and will help address gaps in the health-related workforce in our region.”

Achieving Precandidate status indicates that planning has taken into account ACPE standards and guidelines and suggests reasonable assurance of moving to Candidate status, which is required for graduates to meet the educational requirements for licensure. According to the ACPE, “This accreditation action was taken in recognition of the programmatic development at the school and with confidence that existing school and programmatic needs will continue to be addressed in a timely manner and to the satisfaction of the ACPE Board of Directors.”

The decision was made, in part, based on a site visit made by an evaluation team in October 2016. The visit included a packed schedule of meetings with stakeholders, as well as a tour of the Health Sciences and Technology Innovation Park in Johnson City, where the SOPPS will be located. Construction is moving forward, with the building expected to be ready for occupation in fall 2018.

“All of the pieces have now fallen into place for Binghamton to realize its vision of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences,” said Binghamton University Provost Donald Nieman. “It’s apparent that the ACPE was impressed with the quality of the curriculum we’ve developed, and the outstanding faculty and administrators we’ve brought on board to launch our newest school.”

Binghamton’s Precandidate status extends until June 30, 2018, with an on-site evaluation for consideration of Candidate status in spring 2018. Binghamton is also required to update ACPE by May 1 of this year on its program’s overall development and state of readiness to matriculate its inaugural class in the fall.

