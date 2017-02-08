Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the launch of AACC Learning Lab. Developed through a collaboration with NEJM Group—the publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine, and Area9 Learning—a global leader in adaptive learning technology—AACC Learning Lab is designed to help laboratory medicine experts expand their knowledge and enhance their ability to find answers to challenging patient health problems.

This online learning platform combines gold standard laboratory medicine content with the revolutionary adaptive technology used by NEJM Knowledge+ and developed by Area9 Learning. The Learning Lab can be used by those preparing for certification exams and seeking continuing education. Covering all disciplines of laboratory medicine, the material provided by AACC Learning Lab is divided into five program areas: clinical chemistry, hematology and coagulation, transfusion medicine, microbiology, and molecular diagnostics. Each program area consists of approximately 20 courses that address different topics in that discipline and that are prepared by renowned faculty, many of whom are AACC members. Additionally, much of the material used for the clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics courses is primarily derived from research and papers published in AACC’s Clinical Chemistry journal.

Drawing on this wealth of content, NEJM Knowledge+ adapts to the learner’s goals, pace, and knowledge gaps to deliver precisely the information s/he needs. This smart technology has already succeeded with physicians, and uses research-proven methods to accelerate proficiency, continuously sharpen skills, and promote true lifelong learning.

“Laboratory medicine professionals play a critical role in healthcare by ensuring that the right medical tests are ordered and that the results are interpreted correctly so that patients get effective care,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “We are excited to partner with NEJM Group and Area9 to provide lab professionals with the educational content they need to grow in their careers and positively impact patient outcomes.”

“Area9 Learning is thrilled to be a part of this unique alliance between three authorities: NEJM Group, AACC—the leading authority in laboratory medicine, and Area 9—which has been spearheading adaptive learning for the past 10 years,” said Dr. Ulrik Christensen, Chairman of the Board, Area9 Learning.

“NEJM Group is pleased to embark on this endeavor and work with AACC to support self-assessment, learning, and board certification for laboratory medicine professionals,” said Chris Lynch, Vice President of Publishing, NEJM Group.

