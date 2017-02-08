Newswise — Through May 31, 2017, The Thomas Reuters Foundation and Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition are calling all journalists, bloggers, freelancers, and individuals covering a variety of food issues to enter for a chance to win nearly US$11,000, an all-expenses paid media training program, and access to an audience one billion strong.

The Good Food Media award is striving to promote comprehensive coverage—judges will consider both published and unpublished written journalism, video, and photography.

The judging panel, comprised of leaders across industries and borders, including myself, Miranda Johnson of The Economist, and Cassandra Waldon of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, will focus on each submission's ability to explore troubling paradoxes within society: hunger versus obesity, food versus fuel, and waste versus starvation.

Submission guidelines and applications are available at www.goodfoodmediaaward.com until May 31, 2017. Finalists will participate in a public voting cycle and winners will be chosen by October 2017.

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply to this excellent opportunity promoting the use of media as a powerful tool for social good.