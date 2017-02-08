Newswise — CHICAGO — Registration is now open for IFT17: Go With Purpose in Las Vegas, June 25-28 at The Sands Expo Center. Hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), this year’s annual event will host food science and technology thought leaders from more than 90 countries representing the most prominent organizations in the global food sector.

This year’s theme, Go With Purpose, highlights the latest research, innovative solutions and groundbreaking thinking that will be shared at IFT17. To reflect this theme, IFT has expanded its program offerings to include a suite of programs called IFTNEXT. IFTNEXT includes short courses, debates, roundtables and critical panel discussions designed to challenge and engage attendees in conversation and activities that provoke a better understanding of how global, transdisciplinary collaboration can advance and instill innovative solutions to advance the science of the food. IFTNEXT highlights include:

- Start Up Alley – Talk one-on-one with a leading group of entrepreneurs developing some of the most innovative products and solutions in food science

- Critical Conversation Hot Topic Talks – powerful, interactive talks exploring topics in food science and its related fields

- Debates and Roundtables - participate in thought-provoking debates and roundtable discussions tackling important and sometimes controversial topics.

Featured Sessions will explore today’s public perceptions and misconceptions toward food and science. In addition to the IFTNEXT programming, IFT17 will feature 1,000+ exhibiting companies, 100+ scientific sessions, product competitions, ePoster Presentations, an “On Trend” exhibit and a new exhibitors pavilion.

Food professionals can register online to attend IFT17 at iftevent.org. Those who register by May 12, 2017 will save up to $150. IFT non-members can easily join when they register and save up to forty percent off of the cost of registration.

