Political Scientist and Author Of "Presidential Transitions" Available for Interviews
Article ID: 669164
Released: 9-Feb-2017 1:05 AM EST
Source Newsroom: Baylor University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Newswise — David Clinton, Ph.D., is professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at Baylor University, where he teaches international relations and American foreign policy. He is the co-author of the book Presidential Transitions (LSU Press, 1987) and served on the staff of the National Commission on Presidential Transitions sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.