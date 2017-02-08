 
Return to Article List

Creighton Prof Available for Comment on ACLU Report on TSA's Behavior Detection Program

Article ID: 669167

Released: 8-Feb-2017 5:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Creighton University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Aviation and Aeronautics, Behavioral Science, Travel and Transportation
KEYWORDS
  • TSA, Airport Security, Transportation Security Administration, aclu, Airport Screening

    • Newswise — George F. "Guy" McHendry, PhD is a professor of communication studies at Creighton University. McHendry's research focuses on public performances of security in airports and the relationship between the public and the Transportation Security Administration. He is available to speak on the ACLU's recent report examining TSA's use of a behavior detection model in security.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!