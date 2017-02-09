 
Young Astronomer Presents Research

Released: 9-Feb-2017

AAS Meeting, Jan. 2017

Scientific Meetings, Education, Space, Local - Virginia
  • Green Bank Observatory, GBO, Milky Way

    • Cannan Huey-You, an 11-year-old astronomer, presents new research from the Green Bank Telescope at the meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

