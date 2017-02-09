 
Going Bald for Cancer Research

Children’s hospital hosts head-shaving event

Released: 9-Feb-2017 12:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Illinois at Chicago

  • Credit: Photo: Joshua Clark/UIC Photo Services

    UIC Pathology Department's Alberto Locante gets his head shaved for St. Baldrick's in 2012.

Cancer, Children's Health, Local - Illinois
  • Cancer, Research, Pediatric Oncology, Fundraiser

    • WHAT:
    Newswise — Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host an annual head-shaving event to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Staff, physicians and families of children with cancer volunteer each year to have their heads shaved in support childhood cancer research and fellowships. Sign up to be a “shavee” or to volunteer or donate online.

    WHEN:
    Feb. 16
    8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    WHERE:
    University of Illinois Hospital
    1740 W. Taylor St., 5th floor

    DETAILS:
    UI Health provides comprehensive services to children and adolescents with cancer, leukemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other blood disorders. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation began as a challenge between friends and has since grown into the world’s largest volunteer-driven fundraising program for childhood cancer research.

