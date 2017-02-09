Going Bald for Cancer Research
Children’s hospital hosts head-shaving event
WHAT:
Newswise — Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host an annual head-shaving event to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Staff, physicians and families of children with cancer volunteer each year to have their heads shaved in support childhood cancer research and fellowships. Sign up to be a “shavee” or to volunteer or donate online.
WHEN:
Feb. 16
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
WHERE:
University of Illinois Hospital
1740 W. Taylor St., 5th floor
DETAILS:
UI Health provides comprehensive services to children and adolescents with cancer, leukemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other blood disorders. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation began as a challenge between friends and has since grown into the world’s largest volunteer-driven fundraising program for childhood cancer research.