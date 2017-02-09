Newswise — Mark J. Heil will join Boise State University later this month as vice president and chief financial officer.

Heil is a Boise State alumnus who has worked at Micron Technology Inc. since 1992. He most recently served as vice president and corporate controller at Micron, overseeing all global financial accounting and external financial reporting, including the establishment of accounting policies, design and implementation of financial controls, cost accounting and inventory valuation, accounts receivable, accounts payable and fixed asset accounting.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Mark Heil as the newest member of our leadership team here at Boise State,” said President Bob Kustra. “He is a highly skilled, experienced financial executive, and we are confident that he will help us continue to advance our initiatives across the university.”

Boise State selected Heil following a national search for a new VP/CFO. At Micron, he previously served as finance director and corporate controller, and finance manager. Prior to joining Micron, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and United First Federal Savings and Loan, both in Boise.

Heil earned his bachelor of arts degree in accounting and computer information systems from Boise State University in 1985. He is a member of the audit committee for the Idaho State Board of Education, an active member of the advisory board for the Department of Accountancy in the College of Business and Economics, a licensed Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the Idaho State Board of Accountancy and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The VP/CFO is the chief financial officer of the university, serving as guarantor of fiscal integrity for Boise State. He will work closely with the president’s executive team and the State Board of Education to promote the most effective and efficient use of resources to deliver the university’s mission and vision.

Heil takes over for Stacy Pearson, who was appointed vice president for finance and administration at Boise State in 2004 after serving for eight years as the university’s associate vice president for finance and administration. Pearson will begin a new position as vice president for finance and administration at Washington State University on March 1.

