Newswise — EVANSTON - The five candidates for Evanston mayor weighed in on issues ranging from supporting K-12 schools to improving community safety at a campus forum held Feb. 2, hosted by Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro.

The discussion was moderated by Sara Monoson, professor and chair of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

Approximately 100 student, University, city and business leaders attended the forum at the James L. Allen Center on the Evanston campus. The candidates also addressed building and strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships between Evanston and the University.

The mayoral candidates are: Gary Gaspard, former Evanston Township supervisor; Steve Hagerty, entrepreneur; Evanston Alderman Brian Miller, Ninth Ward; Jeff Smith, Evanston attorney and community activist; and Evanston Alderman Mark Tendam, Sixth Ward.

Early voting for the Feb. 28 primary election in Evanston starts Monday, Feb. 13.