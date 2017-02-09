Newswise — Johns Hopkins University scholar Kathryn Edin will deliver “Beyond $2 a Day: Solutions for Breaking the Cycle of Extreme Poverty,” the Institute for Policy Research’s Winter 2017 Distinguished Public Policy Lecture, Thursday, Feb. 16.

Free and open to the public, the lecture will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the McCormick Foundation Center Forum, 1870 Campus Drive on the University’s Evanston campus.

Register here by Feb. 9. A reception will follow the talk.

In her book, “$2.00 A Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America,” Edin, the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Sociology and of Population, Family, and Reproductive Health, illuminates a troubling trend: a low-wage labor market that increasingly fails to deliver a living wage, and a growing but hidden landscape of survival strategies among America’s extreme poor. Edin will discuss how these families live and survive and possible policy solutions for breaking this cycle of extreme and cashless poverty.

Edin is a trustee of the Russell Sage Foundation and a founding member of the MacArthur Foundation-funded Network on Housing and Families with Young Children. She received her Ph.D. in sociology from Northwestern in 1991, and was an IPR fellow and Northwestern faculty member from 2000 to 2004.

For more information, contact Ellen Dunleavy at ipr@northwestern.edu or 847-491-3395.