Expert on American Indian law, federal lands and water rights
Released: 9-Feb-2017 5:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Washington
Newswise — Robert T. Anderson, an expert on American Indian law, is based in Boston for the 2016-17 year as a visiting professor at Harvard University. He is willing to speak with reporters about legal aspects of the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy.
Expertise:
American Indian Law
Property
Environmental Law and Policy: Public Land Law
American Indian Law: Tribal Sovereignty
Contact information:
617-496-3358
boba@uw.edu
Websites:
https://www.law.washington.edu/directory/profile.aspx?ID=104
http://hls.harvard.edu/faculty/directory/10021/Anderson
Publications:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=334090