Expert on American Indian law, federal lands and water rights

    • Robert Anderson

    Newswise — Robert T. Anderson, an expert on American Indian law, is based in Boston for the 2016-17 year as a visiting professor at Harvard University. He is willing to speak with reporters about legal aspects of the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy.

    Expertise:
    American Indian Law
    Property
    Environmental Law and Policy: Public Land Law
    American Indian Law: Tribal Sovereignty

    Contact information:
    617-496-3358
    boba@uw.edu

    Websites:
    https://www.law.washington.edu/directory/profile.aspx?ID=104
    http://hls.harvard.edu/faculty/directory/10021/Anderson

    Publications:
    https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=334090

