Ann Lin, associate professor at the Ford School of Public Policy, has studied the most recent federal efforts to reform immigration policies. She can discuss how immigrants contribute to the country's economic growth in the context of a globalized economy and whether more legal immigration is needed.

Contact: 734-764-7507, annlin@umich.edu

In this video she compares compares the changes to a lender withdrawing its loan offer after successful vetting of a borrower: https://youtu.be/1Bwxkscl6zg



