 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

University of Michigan Professor Compares Trump's Immigration Ban to a Lender Withdrawing Its Loan Offer After Successful Vetting of a Borrower.

Article ID: 669246

Released: 9-Feb-2017 6:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Michigan

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Ann Lin, associate professor at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Immigration, Trump, 9th Circuit, H1B, legal immigration,
  • Economy
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Ann Lin, associate professor at the Ford School of Public Policy, has studied the most recent federal efforts to reform immigration policies. She can discuss how immigrants contribute to the country's economic growth in the context of a globalized economy and whether more legal immigration is needed.
    Contact: 734-764-7507, annlin@umich.edu
    In this video she compares compares the changes to a lender withdrawing its loan offer after successful vetting of a borrower: https://youtu.be/1Bwxkscl6zg

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!