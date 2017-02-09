 
.@umich Expert: 9th District Court's Decision Lays Out Clearly the Flaws with the Administration's Position.

    • Richard Primus, a law, history and theory of the U.S. Constitution professor at University of Michigan is a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    Newswise — Richard Primus is an expert in the law, history and theory of the U.S. Constitution and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    "The Ninth Circuit's unanimous opinion is a technically excellent piece of work, laying out clearly the flaws with the Administration's position."

    "Today's decision marks a bigger change in American law than anything since Brown v. Board of Education," he added. "And like Brown, which was controversial when decided, today's decision may soon come to be seen as no more than simply justice and common sense."

