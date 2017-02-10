Newswise — The Lewis University community is saddened by the news that St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana will suspend operations at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. As a fellow Catholic university and partner in the Great Lakes Valley Athletic Conference, we have great respect for the long, proud tradition and history of St. Joseph’s College. The decision to temporarily close a school is never easy and impacts many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire St. Joseph’s College community during this time.

This situation is obviously causing great concern and anxiety for the currently enrolled students and families of St. Joseph’s College. The Lewis community would like to help. We are committed to providing as much support as possible so that every St. Joseph’s College student can complete his or her college degree on time, with as little disruption as possible.

In addition to our current transfer-friendly policies, we are prepared to maximize the transfer ability of credits as well as award scholarships and financial aid for every qualified St. Joseph’s College student. A review of the St. Joseph’s College catalog demonstrates that Lewis University would be able to provide a near seamless transition and ability for students to continue to pursue nearly every major program offered by St. Joseph’s College. Our similar missions and educational philosophy would also provide students with a cohesive atmosphere and learning environment.

We encourage interested St. Joseph’s College students to contact us directly at 815-836-5250 or admissions@lewisu.edu for a transfer credit analysis and financial aid review. All application fees will be waived.

Puma Pride will live on through all the alumni and lives that Saint Joseph’s College has touched. Lewis University stands ready to assist during this difficult time.