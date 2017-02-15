Newswise — The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has released the printed and digital editions of one of its 2017 Manual of Concrete Practice.

Containing more than 250 documents, the ACI Manual of Concrete Practice is the most comprehensive and largest single source of concrete practice information available in one set. The Manual of Concrete Practice is a must-have for professionals in the concrete industry and contains all of the ACI documents needed to answer any questions about code requirements, specifications, tolerances, concrete proportions, construction methods, evaluation of test results, and many more topics. The Manual of Concrete Practice also includes the totally reorganized version of ACI 318, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary.

An encyclopedia of concrete technology, the Manual of Concrete Practice has information needed by the engineer, architect, contractor, concrete/concrete product producer.

Topics include:

Design of reinforced concrete and masonry structures

Design and construction of floors on grade, pavements, and parking lots

Specification writing

Concrete mixture proportioning

Concrete mixing, transporting, and placing

Hot- and cold-weather concreting

Formwork

Inspection and testing

Construction tolerances

Repair, Renovation, and Rehabilitation

Troubleshooting

The 2017 Manual of Concrete Practice is conveniently available in printed and digital formats with prices as low as $395.00. Options include an eight-volume set with separate index, a USB drive, and an 1-year online subscription that includes all new and archived versions of the documents provided.

