Newswise — ASHP has released a new edition of AHFS Drug Information (AHFS DI), the nation’s leading compendium of unbiased and authoritative drug information.

AHFS DI is the only printed compendium designated by the U.S. Congress as a source for reimbursement of off-label uses. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and numerous healthcare insurance providers recognize it as a definitive reference on the medically accepted uses of drugs. Unlike most compendia, recognition of the authority of AHFS DI in establishing medically accepted drug uses extends far beyond cancer drugs to include the full spectrum of drug therapy. Both the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the American College of Physicians have listed AHFS DI as a recommended item for inclusion in reference libraries.

The 2017 edition of AHFS DI, which marks 59 years of continuous publication, contains extensively updated monographs and revised therapeutic guidelines, including revised recommendations for advanced cardiovascular life support in adult and pediatric patients as well as treatment of heart failure in adults. The volume also includes important safety alerts on opiates and new information on breakthrough oncology drugs approved as part of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accelerated Approval Program.

“AHFS DI is the premier resource for the evidence-based information that healthcare practitioners need to make informed treatment and drug therapy recommendations,” said Gerald K. McEvoy, Pharm.D., Editor-in-Chief of AHFS DI and ASHP Assistant Vice President of Drug Information. “The 2017 edition is supported by more than 89,000 references and incorporates the expertise of hundreds of leading health professionals, providing the most thoroughly researched and comprehensive data on which to base therapeutic decisions.”

Each year, AHFS DI expands its database by dozens of new drug monographs and incorporates emerging information on cautions, drug interactions, and therapeutic perspectives. The new 2017 edition includes revised information about:

Orphan drug products.

Therapeutic recommendations supported by evidence from primary research.

Extensive dosage and administration information.

Pharmacology and pharmacokinetics.

Prescription, OTC, ophthalmic, and dermatologic drugs.

Extensive off-label uses and related dosing options.

Vaccines and other immunizing agents.



Drug monographs in AHFS DI are thoroughly researched by drug information pharmacists and professional editorial and analytical staff. Authors incorporate clinical research findings, guidelines, and FDA-approved labeling into the monographs. The information also reflects the expertise of leading medical scientists, physicians, pharmacists, pharmacologists, and other clinicians, and incorporates the latest therapeutic recommendations from groups like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Heart Association, and many others.

AHFS is available in print, and ASHP will soon release a digital version, AHFS Clinical Drug Information. AHFS databases are also available through several partners in mobile and online platforms and can be licensed for use in clinical decision support systems. For more information on AHFS DI or any other items in the AHFS product line, call ASHP Customer Service at (866) 279-0681 or visit www.ahfsdruginformation.com.

