Newswise — Carolina Pina—entrepreneur, advisor, and philanthropist, has been named Director of Babson College’s Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami.

The WIN Lab®, a groundbreaking accelerator program for women entrepreneurs, was originally launched by Massachusetts-based Babson College in 2013, and expanded to Florida in 2016.

Pina brings to the WIN Lab a breadth of expertise in supporting and advocating for high-potential entrepreneurs, and fostering lasting social impact.

“I am thrilled to be joining WIN Lab Miami and helping local women entrepreneurs grow sustainable ventures,” said Carolina Pina. “I look forward to working with Babson College and the entire WIN Lab team to make an impact on Miami’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Pina is the former Director of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management Miami Campus. In 2015, she founded Ignitus, a consulting practice that helps organizations implement social impact initiatives. Her most recent accomplishment was leading the RiseUp AS ONE concert in San Diego, California for Fusion Media Group.

Originally from Venezuela, Pina is an activist on important causes related to her home country, women’s empowerment, and equality. She is also an advocate for social and high-impact entrepreneurs and is actively involved in supporting Miami’s emerging startup community. Pina holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Florida International University, an MBA from Rice University’s Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Management, and Executive Scholars in Leadership and Management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She is also highly regarded for her support of many charitable efforts, including her leadership roles with the New World Symphony, the Miami Film Festival, and the Lung Transplant Foundation.

“Carolina brings both great managerial talent and passion for women’s entrepreneurship to this role,” said Babson WIN Lab Global Director Heatherjean MacNeil. “She has a strong vision for WIN Lab Miami and is dedicated to building an ecosystem where women founders thrive.”

The new Win Lab Miami has been made possible by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, FedEx, and Akerman LLP.

Recent WIN Lab Miami Events, Programming, and Collaborations

• WIN Lab Hosts Launch Party in Miami

• WIN Lab Joins CIC Miami, Collaborates with The LAB Miami

• Women Entrepreneurs Selected for New WIN Lab in Miami

• WIN Lab Miami Hosts First Demo Night

• Babson College Hosts First Miami Rocket Pitch; WIN Lab Miami Participants (WINners) Take $18,000 in Cash Prizes

About the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab at Babson

Created by the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully launch or transform businesses.

Now in its fourth year, WIN Lab has been designated as one of the top two specialty programs for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship; earned BostInno’s designation as one of Boston’s “50 on Fire” innovators and visionaries; and was honored by the prestigious Rosoff Awards for diversity.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value. Visit www.babson.edu