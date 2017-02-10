Dr. T. Warner Hudson, is Medical Director of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Occupational Health Facility and UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica and Orthopaedic Hospital Employee Health Office. He is a certified medical review officer and has extensive knowledge of California workers' compensation laws, health and environmental regulations and hospital epidemiology. Hudson is licensed in California and board certified in Occupational Medicine as well as Family Practice. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine in 1976 from the University of North Carolina Medical School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Yearly vaccinations are the best way to prevent getting the flu. Dr. Hudson can discuss why vaccinations are important, when you should get them and the myths about the vaccine that result in millions of Americans each year not taking this important preventive action. He notes this has been a serious flu season and this year’s vaccine is a good match for the strains in circulation. “But that said, that generally means it’s 60 to 70 percent effective in protecting against the circulating strains,” he said. One is generally protected two weeks after receiving the vaccination. And for those with an egg allergy – eggs are used to make the vaccine – there is an egg-free version called Flublok.