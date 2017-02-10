Newswise — CHICAGO, February 10, 2017- Every year, more than 1,500 dental hygienists come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from and network with the top experts in their field at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s (ADHA) 94th Annual Conference. This year, ADHA is pleased to announce Michelle Noblet-Vacha, RDH, BS as one of the conference’s featured speakers, covering “Teledentistry and Addressing the State of Decay in Older Adults.”



Noblet-Vacha is the founder and executive director of Senior Mobile Dental, a nonprofit organization serving the oral health care needs of individuals with a focus on the elderly. Earlier in her career, Noblet-Vacha saw how many seniors living in assisted care facilities were struggling with performing their daily oral care, which was impacting their overall health. Senior Mobile Dental, which provides oral care regardless of income or insurance, solves this problem by going directly to the patient in their care setting.



Noblet-Vacha has been recognized for her work by the American Dental Association (ADA), American Red Cross Community Service, Sunstar Americas, Colgate and Crest. ADHA honored her with the Hu-Friedy/ADHA Master Clinician Award at its 2010 Annual Conference as well as the ADHA Award for Excellence in Dental Hygiene.



Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida from June 14 to 19, the ADHA 94th Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to advance their professional and personal skills with 30 hands-on workshops, 26 unique seminars, short CE sessions, exhibits and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers.

