Newswise — Noma LeMoine, chief educational officer of LeMoine and Associates Educational Consulting, will deliver the 28th annual Benjamin E. Mays Lecture on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Georgia State University Student Center East Ballroom (55 Gilmer St. SE, Atlanta).

The event, hosted by the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence, is free and open to the public. A reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and a book signing will follow the lecture.

LeMoine will give a presentation entitled, “Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Instruction: Transforming Perceptions, Pedagogy and Practice in Educating African-American Students.”

She is a nationally recognized expert on issues of language, literacy acquisition and learning in African-American and other Standard English Learner populations. Her 35-year career in education includes serving 20 years as director of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Academic English Mastery Program and 10 years as director of the district’s Closing the Achievement Gap Branch. In this role, she oversaw implementation of the district’s initiatives intended to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes for thousands of underachieving students. LeMoine writes curriculum and designs and conducts professional development for teachers, administrators, paraeducators and parents. She consults with institutions of higher learning and K-12 schools relative to advancing learning in traditionally underachieving students.

“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Noma LeMoine come to Georgia State to share her research and proven methods of teaching and teaching teachers to use language instruction effectively to reduce the achievement gap,” said Joyce King, the Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair for Urban Teaching, Learning and Leadership. “Students and teachers in the Los Angeles School District and nationwide have benefitted from her leadership, expertise and professional development methods.”

Benjamin E. Mays was a minister, educator, sociologist, social activist and the president of Morehouse College in Atlanta from 1940 to 1967. He also was president of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education and supervised the desegregation of Atlanta’s public schools. The Mays Lecture encourages the discussion of issues facing urban educational leaders, honors the memory of Mays and promotes his philosophy of excellence in the education of those typically least well served by the larger society.

“The Benjamin E. Mays Lecture brings together Dr. Alonzo A. Crim’s Community of Believers every year to create a dialogue about the challenges facing urban education,” said Brian Williams, Crim Center director. “We’re looking forward to hearing Dr. LeMoine’s perspective at this year’s lecture.”



For more information about the lecture, e-mail cueeinfo@gsu.edu or call 404-413-8070.

