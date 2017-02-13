Newswise — Babson College Professor Heidi Neck has co-authored the latest in entrepreneurship education books rooted in Babson methodology — Entrepreneurship: The Practice and Mindset.

The book, written in collaboration with Christopher Neck, an award-winning professor at Arizona State University, and Emma Murray, business writer and entrepreneur, “catapults students beyond the classroom by helping them develop an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create opportunities and take action in uncertain environments.”

Based on Babson’s own entrepreneurship education, this new text emphasizes practice and learning through Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®.

From Sage Publishing: “Students learn entrepreneurship by taking small actions and interacting with stakeholders in order to get feedback, experiment, and move ideas forward. Students walk away from this text with the entrepreneurial mindset, skillset, and toolset that can be applied to startups as well as organizations of all kinds. Whether students have backgrounds in business, liberal arts, engineering, or the sciences, this text will take them on a transformative journey.”

Key Features:

• Activities to motivate students to take entrepreneurial action outside of the classroom.

• Experiential learning activities to provide students with hands-on opportunities for practice.

• A chapter entitled, ‘Learning from Failure’ to help students anticipate setbacks, develop grit, and understand the value of experimentation and iteration.

• In-depth coverage of design thinking, business model canvas, bootstrapping, and crowdfunding.

• A pitch deck template to help students create a unique and memorable way to present their business idea to investors.

Heidi Neck is also the lead author of Teaching Entrepreneurship: A Practice-Based Approach—a best-selling book written to help educators teach entrepreneurship in more experiential and engaging ways.

Last year, Neck was named President-Elect of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship® (USASBE) and just recently assumed her Presidency as the 34th person to hold the position.

Heidi Neck, Ph.D., is a Babson College Professor and the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies. She has taught entrepreneurship at the undergraduate, MBA and executive levels. She is Faculty Director of The Babson Collaborative, a global institutional membership organization for colleges and universities seeking to increase their capability and capacity in entrepreneurship education. Additionally, Neck is Faculty Director of Babson’s Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE)—programs designed to further develop faculty from around the world in the of art and craft of teaching entrepreneurship and building entrepreneurship programs. Through her leadership, she has directly trained over 2,000 educators around the world.

An award-winning teacher, Neck has been recognized for teaching excellence at Babson for undergraduate, graduate, and executive education. She has also been recognized by international organizations, the Academy of Management and USASBE, for excellence in pedagogy and course design. For pushing the frontiers of entrepreneurship education in higher education, The Schulze Foundation and the Entrepreneur and Innovation Exchange (EIX) awarded her “Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year” 2016.

Her research interests include entrepreneurship education, entrepreneurship inside organizations, and creative thinking. In addition to authoring of Teaching Entrepreneurship: A Practice-Based Approach (Elgar Publishing)—a book written to help educators teach entrepreneurship in more experiential and engaging ways she has published 40+ book chapters, research monographs, and refereed articles in such journals as Journal of Small Business Management, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, and International Journal of Entrepreneurship Education. She is on the editorial board of the Academy of Management Learning & Education journal and is a Forbes blogger on entrepreneurship content.

Neck speaks and teaches internationally on cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset and espousing the positive force of entrepreneurship as a societal change agent. She consults and trains organizations of all sizes on building entrepreneurial capacity. She is the co-founder of VentureBlocks, an entrepreneurship education technology company and co-owner of FlowDog, a canine aquatic fitness and rehabilitation center located just outside of Boston. Heidi earned her Ph.D. in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She holds a B.S. in Marketing from Louisiana State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society.


