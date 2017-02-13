Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today an opportunity for manufacturers of Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment used in critical infrastructure to test their products against GPS jamming and spoofing. The GPS Testing for Critical Infrastructure (GET-CI) event to be held April 17-21, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana, is the first in a series of test opportunities.

“Accurate and precise position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information is vital to the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Dr. Robert Griffin, Acting DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “S&T has established this program to assess GPS vulnerabilities, advance research and development, and to enhance outreach and engagement with industry. The objective is to improve the security and resiliency of critical infrastructure.”

The GET-CI events provide industry an opportunity to test GPS equipment in unique live-sky environments. For the April 2017 GET-CI event, DHS S&T will be creating live-sky test scenarios focused on spoofed GPS signals.

DHS S&T invites manufacturers of commercial GPS receivers and equipment used in critical infrastructure to submit applications for participation. For submission instructions and further information, please see the Request for Information for Participation (RFIP) announcement on FedBizOpps at http://go.usa.gov/x9t39. Interested organizations should submit their applications for participation by March 3, 2017.

For further questions about the event and how to participate, please email GPS4Critical-Infrastructure@hq.dhs.gov.

