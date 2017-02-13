American Journal of Public Health research highlights:

Affordable Care Act television news focused on political strategy over public health policy

Newswise — Researchers examined the public health and policy-relevant messages conveyed through local television news during the first stage of Affordable Care Act implementation, when about 10 million Americans gained insurance. They analyzed content of 1,569 ACA-related local evening television news stories, obtained from local news aired between Oct. 1, 2013, and April 19, 2014.

Overall, only half of all ACA-related news coverage focused on health insurance products compared to a focus on political disagreements. Major policy tools of the ACA — including the Medicaid expansion and subsidies available — were cited in less than 10 percent of news stories. Number of enrollees and website glitches were more common features of coverage. Sources with a political affiliation were by far the most common source of information, while research was cited in fewer than 4 percent of stories. Researchers concluded that the most common source of news for Americans provided little public health-relevant substance about the ACA during its early implementation, favoring political strategy in coverage.

Housing assistance linked to better physical, psychological health in residents



Researchers examined whether access to housing assistance is associated with better health among low-income adults. They used National Health Interview Survey data from 1999-2012 linked to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administrative records from 1999-2014 to examine differences in reported health status and psychological distress. They also compared those currently receiving HUD housing assistance with those who will receive housing assistance within two years — the average duration of HUD waitlists — to account for selection into HUD assistance.

Results showed reduced odds of fair/poor health for current public housing and multifamily housing residents, compared with future residents. Public housing residents also had reduced odds of psychological distress. These differences were not mediated by neighborhood-level characteristics and no health benefits were found for current housing choice voucher recipients. Researchers concluded that receiving housing assistance was associated with improved health and psychological well-being for individuals entering public housing and multifamily housing programs.

Household, population-level cigarette purchasing decreases after CVS ends tobacco sales

Researchers assessed the impact of CVS Health's discontinuation of tobacco sales in all CVS Pharmacy locations on cigarette purchasing. Using data on households’ cigarette purchasing, they looked at rates at which households stopped purchasing cigarettes for more than six months during September 2014-August 2015. They examined data from three groups: people who exclusively purchase cigarettes at CVS; those who purchase at CVS and other retailers; and those who only purchase at non-CVS retailers. They also conducted state-level analyses using retailers’ point-of-sale cigarette purchase data, comparing cigarette purchasing pre- and post-tobacco removal in 13 states with CVS market share greater than 15 percent versus three states with no CVS stores.

Compared with people who only purchased cigarettes at non-CVS retailers, CVS-exclusive purchasers were 38 percent likelier to stop purchasing cigarettes post-tobacco removal. In the state-level study, compared to states with no CVS stores, the states with CVS stores had a significant decrease in cigarette purchasing post-tobacco removal. After CVS's tobacco removal, researchers concluded that household- and population-level cigarette purchasing declined significantly, and that private retailers can play a meaningful role in restricting access to tobacco.

