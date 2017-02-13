Dr. J. David Rogers, an expert on the impact of natural disasters, is available to discuss the potential causes of structural damage to the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California.

Rogers is the Karl F. Hasselmann Missouri Chair of Geological Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and an expert on identifying and evaluating natural perils, including flooding problems, dam and spillway structures, and rock slope stability phenomena. He suspects that the issues with the Oroville Dam spillway has to do with how well the spillway's concrete floor was attached to its foundation. "When you build something 3,000 feet long, you have to think about cumulative shrinkage of the concrete, and if the structure is founded on a sloping ground, you need to employ some sort of structural system to resist gradual downslope creep," he says.

View Rogers' resume here: web.mst.edu/~rogersda/resume/index.htm.

To contact Rogers, please contact Missouri S&T via email at news@mst.edu or by calling 573-341-4328.