The taste for craft beer has grown monumentally with new breweries popping up all over the country.

Faculty in Wichita State University’s Department of Biological Sciences are finding a way to turn the beer craze into real-world student experience.

The paid internships allow students to work in the labs of local breweries doing jobs such as preparing cultures in petri plates, testing beer for contamination, testing for yeast viability and general quality control of beer.

“There are other breweries out there – they just don’t realize they need an intern yet," says David McDonald, professor of biological sciences at Wichita State University.

McDonald can be reached at david.mcdonald@wichita.edu or 316-978-6596.