Cal State Channel Islands Env. Science Professor Says Oroville Dam Crisis Directly Related to Climate Change; Citizens' Reactions Similar to Katrina.
Article ID: 669388
Released: 13-Feb-2017 1:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: California State University, Channel Islands
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CSU Channel Islands Professor Sean Anderson, Ph.D., specializes in environmental science and resource management.
The Oroville Dam crisis is absolutely linked to climate change, he says. Anderson, who is familiar with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina said there are similarities between the citizens' reactions then, and the citizens who are affected by the Oroville Dam crisis.
Anderson studies the California coastline and environment and our impact on it.