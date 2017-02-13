 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Oroville Crisis Exposes Need for Infrastructure Updates to Dam Spillways, Harkens Back to Johnstown, Pa. Catastrophe

Article ID: 669391

Released: 13-Feb-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Baldwin Wallace University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Floods, National Infrastructure, Local - California, Local - Ohio
KEYWORDS
  • Oroville Dam, Flood, flood barriers, Flood Control

    • The Oroville Dam crisis in California demonstrates the crucial need for infrastructural updates and the importance of dam maintenance, especially spillways. There is a direct correlation to research conducted by Baldwin Wallace University geology professor Carrie Davis Todd, Ph.D. into the historic Johnstown (Pa.)Flood of 1889, as it was largely spillway issues that caused the catastrophic collapse of the South Fork Dam. Dr. Todd also has conducted research in the area of precipitation change, as related to climate change, which may be a contributing factor for the record reservoir levels seen in Lake Oroville.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!