The Oroville Dam crisis in California demonstrates the crucial need for infrastructural updates and the importance of dam maintenance, especially spillways. There is a direct correlation to research conducted by Baldwin Wallace University geology professor Carrie Davis Todd, Ph.D. into the historic Johnstown (Pa.)Flood of 1889, as it was largely spillway issues that caused the catastrophic collapse of the South Fork Dam. Dr. Todd also has conducted research in the area of precipitation change, as related to climate change, which may be a contributing factor for the record reservoir levels seen in Lake Oroville.